PRINCETON — A local ministry providing food for the hungry will remain open despite being damaged Wednesday when a van backing into a handicapped parking space struck and damaged the building.
A sign outside Tender Mercies Ministries on West Main Street near Princeton is directing visitors to the back entrance. The front foyer was crumpled when a van hit it.
“We’re still going to be open,” Vickie Steffey, a volunteer who manages the ministry’s warehouse said. “Sorry about the inconvenience, but we’ll take care of you.”
The ministry was closed for lunch when the van hit the warehouse. There were no injuries.
At first, the volunteers didn’t know what was happening.
“We said it sounded like somebody hit the building, and we were joking,” volunteer Netty Cowan said. “It sounded like something fell through the roof. I had a half a headphone on listening to music and I still heard it.”
“We were just very lucky that it was lunchtime and nobody was coming in or out of that door, thank God,” Steffey added.
Director Glenn Mitchell said that he and the volunteers wanted to make sure people knew that Tender Mercies was still open.
“We pass out food to underprivileged and needy people,” he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.