PRINCETON — Cellphones and the quick communications they offer are useful, but too often that urge to talk or text interferes with the total attention needed for driving; so law enforcement is taking time this month to increase enforcement and warn motorists about distracted driving’s deadly consequences.
April is West Virginia’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month. On April 8, law enforcement agencies across the state are partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and their “Connect to Disconnect” (C2D) distracted driving enforcement campaign as part of a nationwide crackdown on distracted driving. The West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program has nine law enforcement agencies across the region that plan to participate in this enforcement event.
From April 8 to 12, law enforcement officers will increase enforcement and pull over texting and distracted drivers during this national high-visibility effort to enforce texting and distracted driving laws. West Virginia has a “hands-free” law. This means not checking grocery lists, food pickups, no social media scrolling, no texting and no talking unless it can be done hands free.
“Agencies statewide will be participating in this enforcement – not just on April 8, but throughout the whole month of April. Contrary to popular belief, our goal isn’t to write more tickets. It is to save more lives,” said Sgt. Adam M. Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Ballard is also the local representative of the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program.
“If you have been a driver on the road for any length of time, you’ve seen those actions that lead to crashes from distracted drivers. Weaving in and out of traffic, running stop signs and red lights, even traveling head on in your lane – all while being distracted by their phone,” he said. “Sometimes issuing a citation is the only way to change those bad behaviors that put everyone else at risk.”
Ballard said that seeing distracted drivers is an almost daily occurrence, and it’s a practice that can have fatal consequences.
“I would much rather stop someone and issue a ticket for them being distracted than what I would knock on a family’s door to notify them of a tragic event stemming from someone driving distracted,” he stated.
Motorists are not suppose to handle their cellphones while driving. This is a state law in West Virginia.
“Laws vary from state to state. In West Virginia it is against the law to use your phone with your hands while driving. No matter if you’re stopped at a red light, checking the order-status in the app of your favorite restaurant, you still can’t do it. Same goes with scrolling through your social media account - it’s not allowed,” Ballard said. “Remember hands-free is key. Safely pull to the shoulder of the roadway or in a parking lot if you’ve got to check your phone.”
National statistics generated by crashes and fatalities highlight the consequences of being distracted by a cellphone while driving:
• According to the NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, nearly 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor-vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10 percent.
• NHTSA reports that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9 percent of all fatalities in 2019. This represents a 10 percent increase over the year 2018, or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.
• Distracted-driving crashes accounted for 15 percent of injury crashes and 14 percent of all police-reported motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2019.
• Texting while driving has become an especially problematic trend among younger drivers. In fact, 9 percent of drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in 2019 fatal crashes were reported as distracted. This age group has the largest proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of the fatal crashes.
• According to NHTSA research from 2017, young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers have since 2007.
• In 2019, there were 566 non-occupants (pedestrians, bicyclists and others) killed in crashes involving a distracted driver.
Violations for distracted driving range from $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for third and subsequent offenses, Ballard said.
The NHTSA had tips for avoiding the temptation to use a cellphone while driving:
• Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
• Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.
• Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your cell phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.
• When you get behind the wheel, be an example to your family and friends by putting your phone away. Just because other people do it doesn’t mean texting and driving is “normal” behavior. Instead, it’s a selfish, deadly and, oftentimes, illegal activity that could kill you, a loved one, a friend, or a stranger.
• If you see someone texting while driving, speak up. If your friends text while driving, tell them to stop. Listen to your passengers: If they catch you texting while driving and tell you to put your phone away, put it down.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.