As the town of Bramwell continued to grow and develop, the issue of education came to the forefront.
The Public Graded School was built in 1896 at a cost of $10,000. It had eight large rooms to accommodate 200 students and five teachers.
Edward C. Baker came from Greenbrier County to be the first principal before leaving in 1900 to become assistant cashier at the Bank of Bramwell. The school was managed under the supervision of Phillip Goodwill, commissioner of education for the town of Bramwell.
The school was expanded with a gymnasium among the additions. By 1930, $87,000 had been spent to make the building look as it did in 1933, the year it burned down. The later Bramwell School was erected in 1934 at a cost of $60,000 and it stayed in service until the 1990s. Legendary English teacher Ada Blair Whitmore earned $1,170 in 1934.
Dwight W. McCormick from Monroe County, a graduate of Concord College and Duke University, began his career at BHS in 1931 as a history and economics teacher, becoming principal in 1935. By the time he retired in 1969, he was well-known for his desiring, even demanding, quality education for students and for his innovative ideas for them and the town.
Going back to the turn of the century, the business district had grown with homes and stores extending the length of the town. The population from 1896 to 1910 was around 4,000 people (1984 just under 1,000) and the town was self-sustaining with businesses ranging from sawmill to tinsmith to jeweler to ice house to undertaker. There was even a “pop factory” known as the Bramwell Bottling Works, which put out two dozen crates of pop a day and sold beer for five cents a bottle.
Information for this article comes from Louise Stoker’s article in the Mercer County Historical Society’s 1984 History of Mercer County.
