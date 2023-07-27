PRINCETON — A big step was taken Wednesday to seek funding for a new development near Princeton that features a youth sports complex as well as a commercial district designed to foster economic growth and create new jobs.
The Mercer County Commission conducted two related public hearings at the Mercer County Courthouse concerning a proposed youth sports complex and commercial area along Halls Ridge Road and Turnpike Industrial Park Road off Route 460. The site covers around 250 acres. Two hearings were conducted because the law required a hearing for each bond.
“The purpose of the meeting today was to create a district that could be used for excise and real estate to use future growth in the district to create bonds and allow those bonds to finance part of the project today,” said John O’Neal, executive director of the Development Authority of Mercer County. “There’s no new tax on anybody. There’s no dollars coming out of any county commission budget. This is just going to use future funds that are generated inside the boundaries of this district to fund the project.”
The hearings, conducted in the courtroom of Circuit Court Judge William Sadler, were open for public comment. One resident, Susan Arnold of Green Acres, said she was concerned about possible noise the complex could generate when tractor-trailers start arriving there.
“How are you going to take a country community or a residential area or subdivision and still make it quiet?” she asked. “I don’t want to lose what I consider my country home.”
O’Neal said that every effort would be made to try and reduce noise to make the project “as noninvasive as possible.”
Another resident, Bernard Fink of Halls Ridge Road, said he was not against economic development, but added he was afraid of losing “our quiet country community.”
“I’m just afraid we’re going to lose what we’ve had for years,” he said. “I’m not against economic development, but there are things you have to put before development, too.”
Senator Chandler Swope, R-6th District, expressed his support for the project and said that a “world-class team” of architects and engineers had been brought to it.
“This could turn out to be one of the single biggest economic development projects in Mercer County in 100 years,” Swope said.
“We’ll submit this application,” O’Neal said after the meeting. “The commission approved the application for these special districts. We’ll submit them to the state Department of Economic Development for their approval and should they approve it – one of these districts does require the approval of the state Legislature – so we’ll be seeking that as well and the governor’s support. This is not the final step in the process, but a necessary step in the process.”
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said a youth sports complex could help keep families and children in Mercer County and bring in more outside money to fund the local arts, festivals, small businesses and tourism jobs.
County Commission President Bill Archer and Commissioners Gene Buckner and Greg Puckett voted unanimously to approve the project resolutions for the funding.
Buckner said that ever since he became an elected official, he has tried to bring a convention center to the county. The development project could sustain itself and become an asset lasting for years.
“When we’re gone, this complex is going to be here,” he said.
A date for starting work on the youth sports complex and commercial district has not been set.
“Start dates depend on financing, but our hope, our goal, is to be making progress – visible progress – by the spring of 2024,” O’Neal said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
