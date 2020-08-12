PRINCETON — A Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Room doctor will be the new medical director of the Mercer County Health Department, pending approval at the state level.
The announcement was made today by Dr. Randy Maxwell, chair of the Board of Health, who said that Dr. Richard Steven Stefancic has accepted the position.
It is pending Dr. (Ayne) Amjad’s (state Health Officer) OK, he added, but his name has been submitted to her.
Board member Stacey Hicks said Stefancic is from Princeton, graduated from West Virginia University and completed his internship at the University of Virginia.
“He loves this community,” Hicks said, adding that as an emergency room physician he has been on the front lines dealing with the pandemic. "He will bring a lot to the health department. We are very, very proud to announce Dr. Stefancic is taking this position.”
Fellow board member Roger Topping said he has known Stefancic since he was in high school.
“He is an outstanding young man and an outstanding doctor,” Topping said. “He is extremely intelligent and he is up on all the latest in what’s going on in COVID health matters.”
Topping said the health department is “very fortunate” to have him.
“I am very proud of Steven and that he wants to stay here,” he said.
Stefancic will replace Dr. Kathy Wides, who resigned on July 31, citing a conflict with the board.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.