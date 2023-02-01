BLUEFIELD — Steel for the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield should “fly” next week if the weather permits.
Kerry Stauffer, Bluefield City Engineer, said it’s time to turn to the steel portion of the bridge after the concrete support piers are in place.
“We should see some large steel girders and some heavy equipment (cranes) showing up later this week,” Stauffer said Tuesday. “Weather permitting… steel will ‘fly’ Monday, Feb. 6.”
That means steel girders will be hoisted in the air to be set on the piers, a long-awaited step in the process after overcoming many delays.
Stauffer said the bridge should be completed by August or September.
The state Department of Transportation closed the bridge, which was erected in 1941, in June 2019 after it failed a safety inspection.
Deemed by engineers to be too far gone to save, Gov. Jim Justice announced the $10 million in funding to erect a new one in October 2020.
Put on a “fast track” by DOH, bridge construction was initially slated to be completed in late 2021, but the start of the demolition and construction process was delayed by a lack of an agreement from Norfolk Southern because the bridge crosses all of its tracks.
A contract was awarded to Brayman Construction in April 2021, but delays have continued to plague the process, mainly centered on issues with the railroad related to permissions needed and timing of the work with the trains using the tracks.
The latest delay was in December when Brayman stopped work after details related placing the steel were being worked out.
“They are in agreement with how the work will go,” Stauffer said at the time, but must put together a plan to allow for “down track times,” when trains running below the bridge will not interfere with the work.
“There has been no construction meeting in the last month,” he said. “Hopefully, we will be looking for something in the next couple of weeks for workers to get back on site.”
The problems were solved and workers returned earlier this month.
Grant Street Bridge, which was 312 feet long and runs to Princeton Avenue, provides easier and safer access to the city for residents of the East End and North Side.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
