BLUEFIELD — The steel on the Grant Street Bridge is set, and work starts next week on constructing the deck.
Bluefield City Engineer Kerry Stauffer told City Board members Thursday that crews have finished removing a large crane used to set the steel and everything else needed for that phase of work has been taken down.
“This week gave them time to tear down the tower they had and get the crane out (from underneath the bridge on the Norfolk Southern track area),” Stauffer said, adding that they also checked everything to make sure it was good to go.
“Starting next week they will be working on the decking,” he said. “They will put the metal deck” and work on girders that will tie the concrete to the metal decking.
Stauffer said there should be no more construction delays on the bridge (other than weather) because work below the bridge is done and Norfolk Southern will no longer need to clear any work related to movement of trains.
“Any type of interference the work on the bridge would have with Norfolk Southern is behind us,” he said. “You should see everything working topside now.”
The project is “going well,” he said, and the plan is to have it wrapped up by August.
“It is going to be a beautiful structure when they are done,” Stauffer added.
Put on a “fast track” by DOH, bridge construction was initially slated to be completed in late 2021, but the start of the demolition and construction process was delayed by a lack of an agreement from Norfolk Southern because the bridge crosses all of its tracks.
A contract was awarded to Brayman Construction in April 2021, but delays have continued to plague the process, mainly centered on issues with the railroad related to permissions needed and timing of the work with the trains using the tracks.
The latest delay was in December when the construction company stopped work after details related to working with Norfolk Southern on placing the steel were being worked out.
“They are in agreement with how the work will go,” Stauffer said, but must put together a plan to allow for “down track times,” when trains running below the bridge will not interfere with the work.
The problems were solved and workers returned earlier this month.
Grant Street Bridge, which was 312 feet long, running to Princeton Avenue and providing easier and safer access to the city for residents of the East End and North Side, was closed in June 2019 after it failed a state safety inspection.
Gov. Jim Justice secured the $10 million in funding to construct the new bridge.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
