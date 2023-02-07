BLUEFIELD — Steel started “flying” Monday at the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield as beams were hoisted into the air to be placed on the piers of the bridge.
Preparations were being made during the last few weeks to start placing the steel structure.
Kerry Stauffer, Bluefield City Engineer, said last week it was time for the steel portion of the bridge after the concrete support piers were in place.
Stauffer said the contractor, Brayman Construction, needed the large crane to place the steel, and also needed to work with Norfolk Southern Railroad to make sure some of the tracks underneath the bridge were clear for the work.
If all goes well, the bridge will be finished by August or September this year, he added.
The state Department of Transportation (WVDOT) closed the bridge, which was erected in 1941, in June 2019 after it failed a safety inspection.
Deemed by engineers to be too far gone to save, Gov. Jim Justice announced the $10 million in funding to erect a new one in October 2020.
Put on a “fast track” by WVDOT, bridge construction was initially slated to be completed in late 2021, but the start of the demolition and construction process was delayed by a lack of an agreement from Norfolk Southern because the bridge crosses all of its tracks.
A contract was awarded to Brayman in April 2021, but delays have continued to plague the process, mainly centered on issues with the railroad related to permissions needed and timing of the work with the trains using the tracks.
One long delay involved the center pier and needing a change order to set pilings in concrete casings because of the “soft rock” underneath.
It took weeks to get the change approved by NS and then more time to work with the WVDOT on the extra $800,000 expense.
The latest delay was in December when the Brayman stopped work after details related to placing the steel were being worked out.
“They are in agreement with how the work will go,” Stauffer said recently, but must put together a plan to allow for “down track times,” when trains running below the bridge will not interfere with the work.
The problems were solved and workers returned about three weeks ago.
Grant Street Bridge, which was 312 feet long and runs to Princeton Avenue, provides easier and safer access to the city for residents of the East End and North Side.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
