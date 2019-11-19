BLUEFIELD — A new elementary school which will take the place of two aging Mercer County facilities is steadily taking shape, a piece at a time, at its site near Bluefield High School.
Ground was broken last May for the new Bluefield Primary School off Cumberland Road. The $12.2 million school will serve elementary students who are now going to Whitethorn School and Memorial School in Bluefield. When completed, the new school will have classrooms for about 350 students.
People driving by the Bluefield Primary site can see the building starting to take shape.
“They are making very good progress and we anticipate being able to open in August of 2020,” Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said Monday.
Teresa Russell, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools, said the school system has a construction meeting with the new school’s builders about every two weeks. The school’s design includes updated safety features, a middle-school size gym/indoor space, improved restrooms, larger playgrounds on flatter land, a music room with better acoustics, a wireless computer lab and call-back intercom systems. Students will later choose a name for their new school.
“Bluefield Primary will be pre-K through second grade, just like Princeton Primary,” Russell said. “It will be a consolidation of Whitethorn and Memorial schools. We will be adding pre-K.”
The old Whitethorn and Memorial schools will be demolished when the new Bluefield school is completed.
Many of the features in Bluefield Primary’s design can be seen in the new Mountain Valley Elementary School now nearing completion in Green Valley. During a media tour last October at Mountain Valley Elementary, located off Blue Prince Road near the Mercer County Health Department, Akers showed visitors a new feature at the school’s front entrance. Visitors must be buzzed in through the front door where they step into a small room or “man trap” outside the reception area. A receptionist stationed behind thick glass can open a second door allowing access into the school. There are also 28 security cameras in the school.
Another feature is a large gymnasium with a floor measuring 82 feet by 63 feet. This room will also have bleachers, Akers said. In many older schools, one room doubles as a gym and a cafeteria, but Mountain Valley Elementary will have separate rooms for these functions.
The new Green Valley facility will serve students from Ceres Elementary School and Cumberland Heights School along with some Glenwood School students. Mountain Valley Elementary will open in January 2020 at the beginning of the second semester, Akers said.
