CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered the shutdown of all non-essential businesses and a “stay home” order, both effective at 8 p.m. tonight to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Justice announced the order Monday afternoon, saying “this is not martial law” and explained that residents can still get out and go the grocery store, pharmacy, medical appointments and participate in outdoor recreation as long as they are practicing social distancing.
“No one is being locked in,’ he said, adding that it is a matter of keeping social distance when out and following the routine hygiene guidelines.
“If your business is non-essential you will be temporarily closed,” he said. A list of those businesses that are essential is posted on the Governor’s website and includes all businesses that provide services residents need, from utilities to day care to grocery stores and many more.
Non-essential businesses are mostly in the entertainment category.
Justice said the orders were primarily motivated by a “community spread” case of a positive test on a lady in a nursing home. Community spread means no one knows how the virus was contracted.
“That was literally something we had to act on,” he said, adding that the decision was made Monday morning based on advice from all the experts to try to keep down the spread of the virus and especially to protect “our very vulnerable population.”
The elderly and others with underlying health issues are more susceptible to the effects of the virus.
When the positive case was found in the nursing home, he said, the National Guard was quickly dispatched to test residents and employees and the Department of Health and Human Services started the investigation to see who the person may have been in contact with.
Justice emphasized that the stay home order does not mean people can’t get out of their homes and he urged residents to continue to enjoy the outdoors.
Residents can also visit neighbors and family members, but must keep their distance (at least 6 feet) and practice hygiene protocol, especially thorough hand-washing.
Another reason for the stay home order, he said, is to help prevent residents of nearby states that already have an order in place to travel to West Virginia.
“Folks from other states may make their way to West Virginia (if the stay home order is not enacted here),” he said. “We can’t let that happen.”
However, no state borders will be closed, he added.
“Everyone needs to be very, very concerned,’ Justice said. “The magnitude of this situation is unbelievable.”
No timetable was set on how long the orders will be in place since the spread of the virus is constantly being monitored.
West Virginia University Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh said at the announcement that the elderly are not the only ones in danger.
“There is no free pass for young people,” he said, pointing out that across the nation people between the ages of 20 and 40 are in intensive care because of the virus.
“This is the right move at the right time,” said Bill Crouch, state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary, adding that the discussions about imposing the orders have been ongoing.
Crouch also said healthcare workers are “heroes” and everything is being done to protect them.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer and Bureau of Public Health commissioner, said testing for the virus has been expanded.
“You don’t have to test everyone,” she said, adding that care must be taken in how to prioritize protocol when tests are used.
She said the state is also busy trying to provide needed support and equipment to healthcare workers.
Although people must communicate more electronically than in person, Slemp said a positive element to that has emerged.
“We are finding that some folks feel more connected because of the attention, reaching out … to each other,” she said.
All emphasized the continued importance of proper hygiene and social distancing and not using hands to touch your face.
It’s the compliance that makes the difference in stopping the spread, Slemp said.
In the Governor’s order, essential businesses include healthcare providers and operations, health insurance companies, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants (drive-through or carryout only), pharmacies, food and beverage manufacturers, farming, essential government functions, human services, child care providers, essential infrastructure, coal mining, electric generation facilities, gas stations, banks, hardware and supply stores, critical trades and repair services, mail and delivery services, legal services, hotels and motels, funeral services and media outlets.
Prohibited activities include places of public amusement, bingo halls, movie theaters, malls (except for particular essential service businesses inside), playgrounds, bowling alleys and social clubs.
The order says that the intent is to avoid close contact to prevent the spread of the virus.
Justice also said the order will be enforced by local law enforcement.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
