Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. Windy at times. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.