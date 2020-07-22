TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County voters will decide in November whether to recommend leaving a Confederate statue where it is now in front of the County Courthouse, or have it relocated.
The board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to place the issue on the ballot as an “advisory referendum,” which means it is non-binding and board members do not have to choose to follow what residents decide.
However, most board members said they will take action after the referendum to reflect the majority of voters’ opinion, in essence allowing voters to make the decision.
On Tuesday, they gave the public a chance to voice their views, with both sides of the issue being represented.
County Attorney Chase Collins said the question on the ballot will be a “yes or no” on the question of whether the monument, which was erected in 1903, should stay where it or be relocated.
Monuments and statues have previously been protected under state law, but changes enacted by the General Assembly that went into effect on July 1 allows localities to make the decision and give voters the opportunity to participate in an advisory referendum, he said.
The board’s meeting room on Main Street in Tazewell was filled to capacity with social distancing in place and a group of people were in the street listening to the meeting on their cell phones.
Two board members, Thomas Lester and Maggie Asbury, could not attend the meeting in person and participated by conference call.
More than a dozen residents spoke to the board.
Bill Bunch said he was speaking “on behalf of the 472 enslaved citizens,” referring to the number of slaves in the county at one time.
“We don’t want to ever forget the Civil War and no one ever will,” he said, but the courthouse is not an appropriate place for the statue because the court and justice should represent all citizens.
Bunch suggested creating a Civil War Memorial Park , move it there and put a statue of a Union soldier beside it.
Laura Roberts pointed out the statue was made by a company in Connecticut at the time, as a movement was under way to place the monuments in the South “to romanticize a lost cause.”
“There are statues just like this one in Floyd and Hillsville,” she said, adding that is a generic image and they were mass produced, using the same mold for all of them with some regalia different … and it was not representative of anyone from Tazewell County.
Charlotte Whitted, retired director of the Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park, said the statue is not a historical artifact from the Civil War and a decision to relocate should be made quickly.
Whitted said the National Trust for Historic Preservation has released a statement regarding these monuments and “supports their removal from our public spaces when they continue to serve the purposes for which many were built—to glorify, promote, and reinforce white supremacy, overtly or implicitly.”
David Saunders said he was speaking on behalf of his family and ancestors, pointing out his racial heritage of African-American, white and Native American and that everyone should be treated equally, but those freedoms for many were not granted in the past.
“The statue of the Confederacy does not represent the town…” or all of the people of the county, he said.
Saunders said it is “time for the new and out with the old” and the county needs to be a better place to come back to “for young entrepreneurs like myself.”
Saunders said everyone needs to “create love.”
Carl David Jr. said it’s not a matter of destroying history, “but it (the statue) needs to be moved to a a more appropriate place and come to an agreement on where it should go.”
“But not on Main Street in front of the courthouse,” he said. “It should be justice for all and not just for y’all.”
However, others said it should remain where it is.
The statue was placed where it is 117 years ago, said Eric Whitesell, as a monument to the 2,000 men from the county who fought in the Civil War.
“Ninety-five percent of soldiers did not own slaves,” he said. “They were poor mountain farmers.”
Whitesell called the move to remove Confederate statues in the country “socialist hogwash, designed to cause division among us.”
William Pruett said his roots run deep in Tazewell County with ancestors who fought in the Civil War, and his great-great grandfather was at Appomattox when Gen. Robert E. Lee officially surrendered.
“This monument should be allowed to stand where it is to continue to honor these soldiers,” he said.
Robert Altizer said the statue is historical and it is “not a symbol of racism or hate or a political statement.”
He said it is there to honor those soldiers who fought and it has not represented hate or “denied justice to anyone.”
Rev. Henry Johnson said he was there to represent not only himself but other pastors he has talked with in the county, including African-Americans.
“A statue is a symbol,” he said, “and it symbolizes different things to different people.”
Johnson said to some people it represents a political struggle related to what the county’s forefathers established. But to others it does represent slavery, which was one of the “big reasons” the war was fought.
“We would propose it be moved from its present location in front of the courthouse to its original location near where the War Memorial is now,” he said of the nearby memorial. “We believe It should not be the focal point of the center of our government.”
Johnson said they do not want to deny history or see the statue destroyed.
“It needs to remind us of history,” he said, because people can learn from it and to “love one another and treat one another with dignity…”
Kenny Maxwell said he had heard strong feelings on both sides of the issue.
“Put it on the ballot and vote on it,” he told the board, but he said he thinks “it needs to stay where it’s at.”
After the speakers finished, most board members made statements.
“Whatever citizens say is where I am going,” said Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes.
Western District Supervisor Travis Hackworth, who recently recovered from COVID-19, said he was concerned about where the push to remove statues and anything else that may offend will stop.
Hackworth quoted a statement he had heard: “Are we the only country dumb enough to start another civil war because we were offended by the first one?”
“We as a board want to hear the citizens,” he said. “We can hear and see what the will of the constituents is.”
“Let the people vote,” said Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury.
Board Chair Charlie Stacy, Eastern District supervisor, said he was “delighted” when the General Assembly changed the law and gave authority back to the local level so the board can turn to residents for guidance and take action.
“As a lawyer, I could argue both sides (of the statue issue) passionately and effectively,” he said. “The best thing to do is place on the ballot as a referendum so each vote can count.”
Stacy said the idea that the board will disregard what residents say with their votes is “preposterous.”
“We will do what our people want us to do,” he said.
After the referendum, the board will be required to hold a public hearing on the issue before formally making a decision to either leave the statue where it is or relocate it.
