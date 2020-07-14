PEARISBURG, Va. — A recent Giles County court case motion included a question by an African-American defendant if a fair trial had been possible because of the Confederate statue beside the courthouse.
Prosecuting Attorney Robert Lilly Jr. said the wording was included in a motion made by the defendant to continue a sentencing that had been set for July 8.
The continuance was requested, he said, not because of the statue but because the defendant wanted to wait until after the co-defendant was sentenced. The motion was granted and a new sentencing date is set for Sept. 21.
However, the statue issue is expected to surface during the sentencing hearing.
“He is going to be making those arguments when the case comes up for sentencing,” Lilly said.
In February, a Giles County jury found Melvin “Beaver” Cecil Chapman, 51, of Lindside, W.Va. (Monroe County) guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and recommended a 30-year sentence.
Lilly said at the time the jury could have recommended 10 years to life, and the 30 years was based at least in part on Chapman’s previous felony drug convictions.
A sentencing hearing was set for July 8 and Lilly said the judge makes the final decision on the sentence and judges do have some discretion, but they often impose the jury’s recommendation unless new evidence would surface before the hearing.
Chapman and Chyanne Nicole Neely, 33, were arrested and charged on Oct. 22, 2018 in Rich Creek at the Budget Inn. Neely was living at the motel.
Lilly said he told the judge at the July 8 sentencing hearing that Chapman had not mentioned the statue at all during court proceedings and trial, and also that Chapman had requested a jury trial.
“He never once raised the issue before or during the trial,” Lilly said. “He requested a jury to hear his case and never once expressed any concern about that statue until after he was found guilty.”
The Common Soldier Monument was installed in 1909 beside the courthouse in Pearisburg during an era when local groups and philanthropists wanted to preserve the memory of Southwest Virginia’s role in the Civil War by building obelisks and statues honoring Confederate soldiers.
The country has seen a recent push to remove Confederate monuments in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the backlash it caused related to racism.
Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of Confederate monuments in Richmond, including the one of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Virginia legislators passed a law, which Northam signed, that went into effect July 1 allowing localities to make the decision on whether they want to cover, move or let stand the monuments.
Giles County Administrator Chris McKlarney said the issue has not yet come up with the board of supervisors but he does anticipate it will.
In Tazewell County, the board of supervisors is having a meeting on July 21 to consider putting the issue as an advisory referendum on the ballot in November and allow voters to decide the fate of that county’s similar statue that stands in front of the courthouse in Tazewell.
Petitions have been received to leave it in place and others in the county have expressed a desire to move it, supervisors said.
Legislation that passed this year and went into effect July 1 allows a locality to “remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover any monument or memorial for war veterans on the locality’s public property, not including a monument or memorial located in a publicly owned cemetery, regardless of when the monument or memorial was erected, and removes certain criminal and civil penalties…”
A public hearing must be held on the issue and … “After the completion of the hearing, the governing body may vote whether to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover the monument or memorial. If the governing body votes to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover the monument or memorial, the local governing body shall first, for a period of 30 days, offer the monument or memorial for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. The local governing body shall have sole authority to determine the final disposition of the monument or memorial. The bill authorizes the local governing body to call for an advisory referendum prior to voting on such motion.”
