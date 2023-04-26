A new statewide workforce development initiative will focus on preparing West Virginia students for a career in the tourism industry.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center Tuesday, saying the Tourism Works program is preparing for the projected growth of more than 21,000 annual job openings in the state’s tourism industry through 2025.
“We’re going to start teaching and training our students to be prepared for the jobs that are on the way, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Justice said. “We’ve got tourism jumpstarted like you can’t even imagine. We might go from 21,000 to 210,000 job openings in the blink of an eye. West Virginia is the most special place on the planet. We are absolutely the diamond in the rough the world has missed. Keep it going.”
Of the 21,000 anticipated job openings, 10,000 are expected to be in management, with salaries near $60,000 a year, according to data from the Higher Education Policy Commission.
The federally funded Tourism Works program, which was launched by the state Department of Tourism last year, now will see hospitality and tourism education programs around the state.
Justice chose the career and technical center because students there have constructed the one-of-a-kind Almost Heaven swings that the Tourism Department has placed at the most iconic scenic spots across the state, including recently on top of East River Mountain in Bluefield.
The center is also planning to train other high school programs to complete similar tourism-related projects.
State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach was on hand for the event.
“The experiences our career technical center students are gaining from this partnership and others like it are invaluable,” he said. “The skills that the Nicholas County CTC students acquire as part of this project are second to none. Thousands of people will use these swings each year, and this gives us an opportunity to display the quality of work our students are capable of providing. Beyond that, these young people are extremely excited to create these beautiful installations and be a part of such a worthy cause. It is great for their development and for their portfolios.”
Chelsea Ruby, state Tourism Secretary, said the investment in tourism has been “historic.”
“Thanks to the Governor’s historic investment in West Virginia State Parks and tourism as a whole, we’re seeing an incredible return already,” she said. “With so much growth in the industry, it’s vital that we focus on developing a solid workforce, and that work begins in our schools. I’ve really enjoyed working with the students in Nicholas County over the past couple of years, and look forward to developing more relationships with students across the state. This program is an opportunity to really invest in the younger generation of West Virginians, as well as the folks currently working in the industry, to better equip them for the great things ahead for the Mountain State.”
The focus on Tuesday was the Shape Our Future component of Tourism Works, and that includes:
• Hospitality and tourism education has been launched in all 55 counties across the state, with plans for further expansion and updates to the curriculum rolling out next year.
• All 55 counties have been engaged in the process to update the tourism and hospitality curriculum to make it more relevant to today’s tourism opportunities.
• Tourism is now a career path that is highlighted at the middle school level in schools across West Virginia, as part of the Discover Your Future Program.
• A new specialization in tourism marketing is expected to launch this fall in schools who have signed on for this new part of the tourism curriculum.
• A tourism pathway program is currently being piloted and will allow students to gain college credits and career certifications at the high school level.
• The Departments of Education and Tourism are currently accepting applications from schools for Tourism EPIC grants that will award funding for students to create tourism infrastructure projects on public lands in their region
• The Departments of Education and Tourism are working together to connect tourism industry representatives and schools directly to create more opportunities for hands-on learning.
Justice said tourism brought in approximately $5 billion in visitor spending last year — a record for the state — along with nearly $300 million in recent private tourism investment and tourism tax credit applications, which will expand tourism infrastructure in the state.
In addition to the West Virginia Department of Education, the Department of Tourism is also partnering with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and West Virginia’s Community and Technical Colleges to launch additional components of Tourism Works in the coming year. The Tourism Works program is funded by a $5.1 million grant awarded to the West Virginia Department of Tourism by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.