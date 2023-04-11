West Virginia has settled a lawsuit with Juul for $7.9 million.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement Monday, saying the company was accused of “engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the manufacturing, designing, selling, marketing, promoting and distributing of e-cigarettes” in the state, especially promotions targeting underage users.
“This settlement puts companies like Juul in check to not copy big tobacco’s playbook and gear marketing strategies toward underage people,” Morrisey said. “In Juul’s case, we have alleged it has deceived consumers about its nicotine strength, misrepresented the nicotine equivalency of its products to traditional cigarettes and understated the risks of addiction that occur with such powerful levels of nicotine.”
In legal terms, the company was accused of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, he added.
Morrisey said issues addressed in the lawsuit included that Juul was “heavily advertising through social media, finding influencers, fashion bloggers and celebrities with teenage fans, targeting underage users, just to name a few.”
Morrisey said that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Juul e-cigarettes have a high level of nicotine—a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes. But the Attorney General’s lawsuit disagrees with this data, arguing the overall amount of nicotine in a Juul pod “is equivalent to 1.72 packs of cigarettes.”
In 2017, 14.3 percent of high school students in West Virginia used e-cigarettes on at least one day in the past 30 days, Morrisey said. Nationally, the rate was 13.2 percent.
Data from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that more than 5 million U.S. middle and high school students were currently using e-cigarettes, with 27.5 percent of high schoolers and 10.5 percent of middle schoolers reporting current e-cigarette use, Morrisey said in the announcement. Of those current e-cigarette users, 34.2 percent of high schoolers and 18 percent of middle schoolers use e-cigarettes on 20 days or more per month.
In 2015, Juul Labs introduced an e-cigarette, according to Forbes magazine’s website. This was touted as a safer alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes. Juul was a pioneer in the vaping industry and accounted for approximately 75 percent of e-cigarettes sold. However, the Food and Drug Administration ordered the company to stop selling its vaping products in 2022. The FDA placed a temporary hold on its order in July 2022.
Now, Juul Labs is facing close to 4,000 lawsuits, the Forbes article said, with most alleging the company engaged in deceptive marketing or failed to warn about the risks of its product.
Juul has faced a variety of legal challenges in recent years, Forbes said. For example:
• In January 2023, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco approved a $255 million settlement resolving the class action alleging the company deceptively marketed the product, downplaying addiction and marketed to minors.
• In December 2022, Juul agreed to a settlement reportedly between $1.2 and $1.7 billion with 10,000 plaintiffs in 5,000 cases in California in regard to marketing and addiction to the product. The deal involves school district plaintiffs. Judge Orrick has yet to approve this but did call it fair and reasonable.
• In September 2022, Juul tentatively agreed to pay more than $438 million to settle investigations by nearly three dozen states over how it may have marketed to teenagers. The company did not admit any wrongdoing.
• In April 2022, Juul agreed to a $22.5 million settlement with Washington state, settling claims that Juul marketed to minors and lied about the addictive nature of the product and agreeing to implement a secret shopper program to police whether retailers are prohibiting minors from buying its products.
• In June 2021, Juul settled a case brought by the state of North Carolina for $40 million alleging the company was responsible for an increase in underaged vaping in the state.
• In November 2021, Juul Labs settled a case filed by the Arizona Attorney General that alleged the company’s unlawful marketing practices targeted younger consumers and downplayed the risks associated with vaping. The case was settled for $14.5 million.
