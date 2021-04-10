CHARLESTON — “We have got to get you vaccinated,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday of the young population who are now more vulnerable to the COVID UK variant in the state as statistics continue to rise.
Justice said the number of active COVID cases are back above 7,000 after falling to about 5,100 and hospitalizations are 280 after recently falling to 150, almost doubling.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the variant is spreading more among the younger population (19-49).
“We are really focusing on trying to help these young people and their families to choose to get vaccinated,” he said, not only for their safety but also to reduce the spread.
The vaccines work on variants, he said, and as other countries have shown, the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer hospitalizations and deaths.
March said the vaccine saves lives and may also prevent any long-term impacts from the variants, which offer “many more problems in spread and severity.”
All three vaccines have demonstrated effectiveness, he added, and the virus will continue to mutate the more it is spread.
“We all need to work together,” he said.
Justice said it is almost summer, and he recalled the summer surge after people started going on vacation to Myrtle Beach.
So far, he said, no warnings about vacation “hotspots” for the virus have been received.
Justice said the good news is that more than 75 percent of state residents 65 and over have now had at least one dose of a vaccine.
“We are on our way to 85 percent,” he said, a goal he set from the beginning.
Efforts have also been enhanced to reach minority populations and homebound residents with the vaccine.
“DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) has a very significant outreach with African-Americans and other minority populations,” said James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, and the task force working with local health departments is getting vaccines to communities using as many resources as possible.
Hoyer said there has also been a hesitancy by some to take the vaccine.
“We are working on that as well,” he said. “West Virginia is doing an aggressive outreach to address all populations. We will continue to work hard to make sure we address the challenges we and other states have across the nation in getting to minority populations.”
“We will work harder of getting it (the vaccine) to those who are homebound,” Justice said, asking family, friends and neighbors to help out by identifying them and calling the state hotline, 1-833-734-0965.
Justice also reminded residents to wear a mask.
“We can get rid of masks if we just go get vaccinated,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
