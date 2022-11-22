The West Virginia State Treasurer plans to seeks a congressional seat in 2024.
Riley Moore announced Monday he will seek the GOP nomination to run for the 2nd District Congressional seat now held by Rep. Alex Mooney.
Mooney will seek the GOP nomination to run for Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat in 2024.
“West Virginians need a fighter in Washington to stand up for our values and push back against the entrenched special interests attacking our energy economy, shipping jobs overseas, and indoctrinating our children,” Moore said in his announcement. “I’ve dedicated my career to tackling the big issues – expanding educational opportunities for our students, fighting for American energy against woke corporate activism, and helping build an economy that creates jobs and opportunities for working people. As an America First conservative, that’s exactly what I’ll do for the people of West Virginia in Washington.”
Moore, 42, was the first Republican elected state treasurer in West Virginia in 92 years when he won the post in 2020 after beating a 24-year incumbent Democrat John Perdue. Moore had previously served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2017 to 2019 representing the 67th District before losing to current Del. John Doyle in the 2018 election.
Before running for public office, Moore served as national security staff in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Moore, who began his career as a welder, also worked as a director at Textron, a leading U.S. aerospace manufacturer.
Moore is the nephew of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and grandson of the late and former West Virginia Gov. Archie Moore.
West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District encompasses 27 counties in the northern half of the state, ranging from Parkersburg to Harpers Ferry.
