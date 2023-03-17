West Virginia taxpayers will see a bit more money in their next paychecks.
The personal income tax cut of 21.25 percent that passed by the Legislature recently has already been signed by Gov. Jim Justice and is in effect, with the only delay related to the state Tax Department to release new personal income tax withholding tables for the 2023 tax year.
Justice said Thursday that has happened.
“Starting on their next paycheck, all West Virginians will begin seeing real dollars in their pocket from the largest tax cut in our state’s history,” Justice said. “At my direction, our Tax Department wasted no time making these revisions, so that we can help our people struggling with inflation, and give them back their share of our state’s financial successes.”
The reduced withholdings and estimated tax payments are projected to return $595 million dollars to West Virginians in calendar year 2023.
House bill 2526 was signed by Justice on March 7 after weeks of negotiations resulted in the Governor, Senate and House coming together on a plan.
Part of that plan also includes a rebate (personal income tax credit) on the personal property (vehicle) tax residents pay to counties and a 50 percent rebate on the machinery and equipment tax on small businesses.
Part of the bill also includes a mechanism to see more cuts in the personal income tax in the future, up to 10 percent a year, if the state’s revenue numbers continue to grow above expectations. The state is projected to see a $1.7 billion surplus this fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
During an administrative briefing on Wednesday, Justice said the revenue numbers will be looked at again this fall to see where the state stands on any further reductions.
“Let’s just wait and see where we are,” he said of revenue numbers. “We have triggers in place to move us right along.”
Those triggers are based on the growth in the state’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which excludes revenue like federal funding.
“If we see we are going to knock in out of the park (in economic growth), maybe we can (see another reduction),” he said of the possibility of another cut coming sooner than later.
Justice said the state must be “smart and prudent” in moving toward more tax cuts.
All documents related to the current personal income tax cut will be posted to the Tax Department’s website, including:
• Employer’s Withholding Notice — IT-100.1.A
• Employee’s Withholding/Exemption Certificate — IT 104
• Percentage Method of Withholding — IT-100.2.A
• Table Method of Withholding — IT-100.2.B
West Virginia employers with questions regarding these revisions should contact the West Virginia Tax Department on their website or by calling 304-558-3333
