West Virginia is continuing to try to obtain permission to administer a fourth (second booster shot) dose of Pfizer, especially to those over 50 years old.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Thursday Israel is offering “good advice” on getting that extra booster shot, which has shown to offer a significant increase in the longevity of effectiveness against COVID.
“We wanted to give them four shots,” he said, but so far no word from the CDC on whether that extra booster will be authorized. “We will keep trying.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said any extra protection is crucial, and that is why he continues to urge people to be fully vaccinated and boosted.
The number of new cases in the state keep dropping, but the number of new COVID-related deaths have not let up, he said.
“These deaths can largely be prevented by having people get fully vaccinated and boosted,” he said, adding that in the nation “we are well on our way to a million deaths.”
That number hit 928,000 Thursday as West Virginia’s death toll stood at 6,146.
Justice read a list of 123 new COVID-related deaths since Monday, including three from Mercer County and one from McDowell County reported Thursday.
“The most important thing on my list is that if you are fully vaccinated, we have got to get you the booster, especially if you are over the age of 50,” Justice said.
Marsh said hospitalizations have been dropping, from 1,097 on Feb. 2 to 753 on Thursday, but that number is still far above the 52 reported last year before the Delta surge.
Marsh predicts that, considering the hospitalizations (with 193 in ICUs and 112 on ventilators), the state is likely to see more deaths over the next two to three weeks.
Booster shots provide solid protection from hospitalization and death, he said, with about 80 percent protection from being sick enough to go the hospital and about 90 percent protection from dying.
“There is really good data on the booster,” he said of the protection.
However, only 392,725 of the more than 931,000 fully vaccinated residents have received a booster.
But Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said more than 80 percent of all long-term care residents in the state, who are the most vulnerable, have been boosted.
“West Virginia ranks 13th in the nation (on that statistic),” she said. “That is good news.”
Marsh said the vaccinations and the recovered cases provide a level of immunity that could help to see “the end of the pandemic.”
But other variants could surface.
“This virus is very challenging for us to navigate,” he said. “It turns left when we anticipate it will turn right.”
Marsh said as the Omicron surge winds down, this is a “really critical time for all of us.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.