BLUEFIELD — Area residents will get a tax break this weekend as both Virginias have their annual Sales Tax Holiday.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
The special holiday will start at midnight Friday and run through Monday, Aug. 8 to 11:59 p.m.
Justice said the average consumer will save at least 6 percent on each qualified purchase and up to 7 percent if the purchase is made in a municipality that has a local sales tax.
Here is a list of items exempt from the state sales tax this weekend:
• Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
• Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
• Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
• Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less
• Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less
Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday go to tax.wv.gov.
In Virginia, the Sales Tax Holiday will be held during the same timeframe as West Virginia this weekend.
According to the Virginia Dept. of Taxation, consumers can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.
Those include:
• Qualified school supplies — $20 or less per item, and qualified clothing and footwear — $100 or less per item.
• Portable generators — $1,000 or less per item.
• Gas-powered chainsaws — $350 or less per item.
• Chainsaw accessories — $60 or less per item.
• Other specified hurricane preparedness items — $60 or less per item.
• Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use — $2,500 or less per item.
A detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines at tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.
