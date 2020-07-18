CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Friday the COVID-19 positive cases in the state continue to rise as the death toll hit 100.
“This pandemic across the nation is real … and it is causing a lot of harm,” he said, adding that West Virginia had 1,450 active cases, a statistic going in the wrong direction with 125 new cases reported on Friday.
Justice pointed to Florida as a case in point that was in good shape just recently as Gov. Ron DeSantis was saying everything was “hunky dory, we’re doing just great.”
“It can change,” he said, with Florida’s cases surging and hospitals struggling to have enough ICU beds available.
The daily positive rate in that state is 28 percent, he said, with West Virginia at 4.89 percent on Friday, which Justice said it too high, but the states cumulative rate stood at 2.18 percent.
Justice said he wants to keep things open, but safe as well, and once again emphasized the importance of wearing a facial covering and physical distancing.
He also cautioned about attending church, with outbreaks now reported in churches in Boone, Kanawha, Raleigh and Taylor counties.
“Please wear a mask,” he said, especially to everyone who attends church.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, said the rapid spread of the disease is evident in several states as well as other countries.
“We saw the single highest day total … 77,000 new cases in one day (in the U.S.),” he said, with the death toll at almost 1,000 that day. “Most hospitals in Florida are down to a single digit number of ICU beds available.”
Morgues are starting to be overwhelmed in places like Miami, he added, and refrigerated morgues are being brought on site.
Another troubling factor, Marsh said, is the rising number of cases among younger people, with the average age in Florida now at 38.
“There has been a 300 percent increase since April in the number of hospitalizations in the 18 to 25 age group,” he said.
Justice also said he wanted to clear up some “myths” he had heard about the coronavirus death rate as well as whether it is no worse than the flu.
“It’s really, really important that we get the most accurate data,” he said. “I’ve had people call me and claim, incorrectly, that 99.93 percent of the people who get this disease don’t die. That is a total error.”
Marsh said the worldwide mortality rate associated with COVID-19 is about 4 percent.
“Also, I’m getting people that are incorrectly saying that COVID-19 is just like the flu,” Justice said.
Marsh said that is also untrue.
“The flu has a mortality rate, at the most, of 0.1 percent,” he said, and lingering side effects also can be associated with the virus.
“With COVID-19, the long-term manifestations that we’re seeing with brain functioning and other problems, even from people who get better, are substantial,” Marsh said. “It’s much, much worse than the flu.”
Justice also addressed the issue of college students soon returning, especially considering the recent outbreak in Monongalia County (home to WVU) mainly due to social gatherings at bars, a problem that resulted in closing bars in that county.
But he said he is not at this point considering closing bars in other college counties or requiring quarantines for out-of-state students coming to campus, adding that WVU already plans to test all students.
“I am listening to all kinds of plans everybody has,” he said, referring to talks with representatives of schools in the state. “There is a lot of great work going on now.”
Justice said he is confident colleges and universities are taking appropriate precautions.
“But at the same time, we have got to continue watching what is going on,” he said of the current upward swing in positive cases in the state. “Seven days ago things were different. Seven days from now, we will know more.”
It’s a matter of taking action when it’s needed.
“We are keeping everything on the table and watching the numbers,” he said. “All of this (closing bars or other needed mitigation efforts) is still at play.”
The key to stopping the spread, he said, continues to be wearing a facial covering in public buildings and physical distancing.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.