West Virginia’s revenue surplus numbers keep showing increases.
Gov. Jim Justice said this week collections in March were $159 million above estimates and 6.1 percent above March 2022 receipts.
That means this year’s collections are so far $1.266 billion above estimates, which is 16 percent ahead of last year.
During fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30, 2022, the state saw $1.3 billion in revenue above estimates and this fiscal year, which ends June 30, that revenue surplus may reach $1.7 billion.
“This March we certainly have a lot to be thankful for,” Justice said. “Our revenue collections are strong, our state is in an excellent financial position, and we’ve now got the largest tax cut in state history on the books. So as Spring begins across the Mountain State, I’m extremely proud of our state’s financial health, but most of all I’m proud that all hardworking West Virginians have more money in their pockets.”
Justice was referring to the 21.25 percent cut in the personal income tax, which should already be reflected in paychecks, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.
“Starting on their next paycheck, all West Virginians will begin seeing real dollars in their pocket from the largest tax cut in our state’s history,” Justice said on March 16. “At my direction, our Tax Department wasted no time making these revisions, so that we can help our people struggling with inflation, and give them back their share of our state’s financial successes.”
The reduced withholdings and estimated tax payments are projected to return $595 million dollars to West Virginians in calendar year 2023.
Legislators agreed to that tax break because of revenue growth in the state and a formula is in place to see more cuts in the personal income tax, up to 10 percent a year, if the state’s revenue numbers continue to grow above expectations.
Justice recently said the revenue numbers will be looked at again this fall to see where the state stands.
“Let’s just wait and see where we are,” he said of revenue numbers. “We have triggers in place to move us right along.”
Those triggers are based on the growth in the state’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which excludes any revenue like federal funding.
“If we see we are going to knock in out of the park (in economic growth), maybe we can (see another reduction),” he said.
Part of that plan also includes a rebate (personal income tax credit) on the personal property (vehicle) tax residents pay to counties and a 50 percent rebate on the machinery and equipment tax on small businesses.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
