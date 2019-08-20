PRINCETON - A search was underway Tuesday for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck along Athens Road near Princeton.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment were dispatched approximately 11:20 a.m. to the BP Station at Athens Road after Mercer County 911 was informed that a pedestrian had been hit.
Sgt. M.S. Haynes said troopers were seeking the suspect vehicle, possibly a blue Camry. The condition of the person who was struck was not immediately available.
Several witnesses were questioned in regard to the incident, but later released, according to a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.
Any information regarding the location of suspect Robert Leon Gravely Jr. should be forwarded to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment at 304-425-2101.
