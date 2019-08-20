PRINCETON - A search was underway Tuesday for a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was struck along Athens Road near Princeton.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment were dispatched approximately 11:20 a.m. to the BP Station at Athens Road after Mercer County 911 was informed that a pedestrian had been hit.
Sgt. M.S. Haynes said troopers were seeking the suspect vehicle, possibly a blue Camry.
The condition of the person who was struck was not immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.