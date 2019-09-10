BECKLEY — A man in possession of credit cards, a credit card skimmer and marijuana is on the run from authorities after fleeing on foot doing a traffic stop Tuesday on the West Virginia Turnpike, State Police officials said.
Richard Ferguson, 33, was stopped by Senior Trooper M.T. Bynum around 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 77 at the 49 mile marker, First Sgt. R.A. Maddy, with the West Virginia State Police Parkways detachment, said.
“The male subject, later identified as Richard Ferguson, was handcuffed behind his back for officer safety reasons,” Maddy said. “While the search was being conducted, Mr. Ferguson fled on foot from the vehicle.
Maddy said several debit and credit cards, a credit card skimmer, a laptop and six cellphones were found in the vehicle and seized.
After Ferguson fled, Maddy said Sgt. Bowers and K9 Thor were called in to assist with the search, along with a State Police aviation unit.
“A search of the immediate area is ongoing at this time,” Maddy said Tuesday morning.
Maddy said Ferguson is wanted in Georgia and Indiana for possession of marijuana and possession of credit cards and a credit card skimmer.
Anyone who sees Ferguson or has information on his location should contact the State Police Parkways detachment at 304-926-1908 or call 911.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.