BLAND, Va. — What was initially reported as an unattended death involving a body in a ditch along Interstate 77 in Bland County is now being investigated as a homicide, officials said Tuesday.
At approximately 12:25 p.m. Saturday, May 23, the Virginia State Police was notified of a body discovered in a ditch along Wilderness Road.
Bruce M. Ritchie, 57, of Herminie, Penn. was found stabbed to death outside his vehicle, a white 2019 Nissan Sentra, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said both the body and vehicle were located in a wide, pull-off area on the right shoulder of Wilderness Road approximately 100 yards from the exit for I-77. Geller said Wilderness Road is Route 606 and is Exit 62 off Interstate 77 in the South Gap community of Bland County.
Geller said state police have determined that Ritchie had been traveling north on I-77 when he apparently pulled off the exit and parked his vehicle. A knife was recovered at the scene.
Geller said investigators with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office are encouraging anyone with information to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or contact the office by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Geller said the state police is especially interested in hearing from anyone who may recall seeing the white Nissan, other vehicles and/or individuals at the pull-off on Wilderness Road Friday evening (May 22) through noon Saturday (May 23).
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.