GRUNDY, Va. — An Oakwood woman was killed in a Buchanan County car crash on Friday, March 12.
Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator with the Virginia State Police, said Louanna Payne, 72, of Oakwood, died at the scene.
Crouch said the crash occurred at 10:28 a.m. March 12 on Route 632 a half mile south of Route 624 near Garden.
A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Route 632 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and then struck an embankment.
Crouch said Payne was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
