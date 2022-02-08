TAZEWELL, Va. — A fatal ATV crash in Tazewell County is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, troopers with the Virginia State Police responded to a call concerning a crashed ATV discovered in Tazewell County.
At this point in the investigation, it appears the 2007 Suzuki ATV was traveling along Route 636/McGuire Valley Road when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned, according to the Virginia State Police.
The ATV operator, Clarissa D. Rose, 38, of Cedar Bluff, was found deceased near the ATV, according to Corrine N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said Rose had been reported missing to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 5.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division's Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
