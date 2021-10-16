CHARLESTON — With 110 more COVID deaths reported between Wednesday and Friday and pushing the total to 4,108, West Virginia may see that number rise more in the coming weeks.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that COVID deaths are going to continue for awhile.
Crouch said the state is past the peak of the Delta variant surge in terms of new cases, but the death toll from COVID-related causes will still rise for a month to five weeks.”
“They will drop (after that),” he said of the number of deaths, as the state has “plateaued” in the last few days as far as the number of COVID patients in hospitals, in ICUs and on ventilators are concerned.
“We have plateaued a little bit, and it will start dropping again.”
Crouch was referring to the numbers reaching record highs recently, but now gradually falling as the surge itself is declining.
On Friday, 785 COVID patients are hospitalized with 227 in ICUs and 163 on ventilators. At the end of September, the state reported 972 hospitalizations with 281 in ICUs and 188 on ventilators, all numbers higher than the January surge peaks.
The seven-day daily average of new cases has fallen from 1,965 on Sept. 15 to 1,036 on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the new case numbers have fallen “precipitously,” but he cautioned that the numbers of those hospitalized remain “quite high.”
Marsh said the two factors related to severe COVID vulnerability the most are age, 60 and above, and obesity.
“Obesity is the most important comorbidity,” he said.
Marsh also said in response to a question that there are some “inherited abnormalities in immune function” that may contribute to members of a family getting severely sick with COVID.
That is another reason why full vaccinations are important, he said, especially with the Delta variant, which has a 1,000-fold higher concentration in droplets (from people’s mouths as they talk, sneeze or laugh, etc.) than the original coronavirus.
Marsh said vaccinations for COVID and the flu are important because it is possible for people to contract both at the same time and have “even more severe consequences with breathing problems.”
Justice said vaccinations continue to be the “only tool in the toolbox” and 92.5 percent of COVID deaths in the state were unvaccinated people.
“The amount is staggering,” he said. “We have to get you vaccinated. We read 110 (deaths) today … How many mine disasters would it take to have one day of this? You have a choice.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.