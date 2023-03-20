State park superintendents complete special training

By STAFF REPORTS
CNHI NEWS W.Va.
A dozen superintendents from state parks across West Virginia have completed training to become certified special natural resources police officers.
The special paramilitary training, led by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police, was completed last month at Twin Falls Resort State Park and included classroom time along with physical, defensive tactics, and firearms training, according to a West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed.
“Our park superintendents make up a tremendous team that is beyond dedicated to making our state parks and forests a place where people from all walks of life can enjoy West Virginia’s natural beauty,” Reed said in a news release.
“I want to thank each superintendent for their hard work in going through this boot camp and for the good folks at DNR Police for facilitating this critical training.
“Our parks will continue to be safe places with very few incidents thanks to their efforts,” Reed added.
By becoming certified special natural resources police officers, state park superintendents are better equipped to oversee park operations, protect West Virginia’s natural resources, and ensure the safety of guests. In addition to safety and security responsibilities, state park superintendents serve as general managers over their areas of assignment — overseeing operations, maintenance, revenuet and hospitality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.