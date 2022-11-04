State health officials continue to be wary of colder weather. which can bring with it an increased threat of the spread of the new COVID variants, the flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing RSV, a seasonal respiratory illness that impacts small children and the elderly, came early this year is already surging around the state.
“We are seeing an early season with RSV now and this is particularly problematic with very young children,” he said, explaining that their airways are much smaller and inflammation can make it “quite difficult.”
The elderly are also vulnerable, he added.
Marsh said an uptick in flu cases is being seen as well with an earlier and more severe flu season anticipated.
Not only that, the new COVID variants, BQ.1 and BQ 1.1, are overtaking BA.5 as the dominant variants in the country.
This variant has a “higher ability to infect people and to avoid immune systems,” he said, and hospitals in New York, where the variants are already quickly spreading, has seen an increase of daily COVID admissions, from 2,000 in July to 3,000 now.
With all three threats coming at once, Marsh said the problem may be exacerbated as people start gathering more indoors, especially for the holidays.
“COVID may become a bit of an issue over the winter,” he said. “These three infections are causing us concern.”
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said all eyes are on hospitals in the state as capacity is being monitored.
The West Virginia Hospital Association and all hospitals are working together to be ready.
Marsh said the best protection against COVID and the flu is vaccines.
“Get the flu shot and the Omicron booster,” he said, adding that the booster has proven to be effective in reducing the risk of severe illness from the new variants.
However, the percentage of people who have received the booster is low, he said, only 7 to 8 percent nationwide and 20 percent of those 65 and older, a high-risk group.
Hoyer said the numbers in the state show 11.69 percent of those 18 and older have had the Omicron booster but the percentage related to those 65 and over is about the same as the national number.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said the new variants are no more deadlier than the previous variants, but may cause more cases.
Both Marsh and Hoyer said it is a good idea to be careful at indoor gatherings with a lot of people this winter and everyone should follow health protocol, especially if someone in the gathering may be sick.
Justice also reminded residents that COVID can, and does, continue to cause deaths after he read a list of 20 COVID-related deaths since Monday, bringing the state’s total death county during the pandemic to 7,534.
“We’ve still got to realize this thing is not going to go away,” he said. “I urge you in every way to get this shot, especially if you are 50 or over.”
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said COVID cases have dropped and now holding steady, with 37 new cases last week.
Allen also recommended everyone get the booster shot and flu shot, both of which are available at the health department’s clinic and the COVID booster shot will be offered at the Karen Preservati Education Center at Princeton Rescue Squad next Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
