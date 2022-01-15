BLUEFIELD — Governors in West Virginia and Virginia put the public on alert Friday as the makings of a major winter storm with the potential to bring up to a foot of snow headed into the region in time for the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., issued a winter storm warning the region where West Virginia and Virginia meet. Up to a foot of snow — and possibly even more — threatened to arrive this weekend. It covers the entirety of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s readership area in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
This winter storm warning included possibility of heavy mixed precipitation along with possible ice accumulations. Between 7 to 12 inches of snow are possible along with “ice accumulations of a light glaze,” according to forecasters.
The winter storm waraning is in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” officials with the National Weather Service said, referring to both Sunday and Monday.
Virginia residents can go to 511va.org and look at traffic cameras posted along interstates. Motorists in West Virginia can check road conditions at wv511.org.
Friday evening, meteorologist Ben Gruver said that the estimates for the storm’s total snowfall were “still pretty fluid, ever changing here.”
The forecast was showing between 5 to 8 inches, but this could change, he said. Heavy snow was not expected to start until Sunday morning.
“At the moment, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a whole lot going on Saturday evening,” he said, adding that there could be some light snow showers then with a little accumulation.
“The main system doesn’t really move into the region until Sunday morning, generally moving in 7 to 10 a.m. We should start to see some precipitation falling at that point,” Gruver stated. “Right now, we’re in the process of adjusting snowfall totals.”
The winter storm system will be leaving the region Monday morning, he said. There could be some “wraparound” show showers then with light accumulation, but he warned the weather will be windy Monday morning with wind chills in the single digits.
AccuWeather was forecasting a total of 12 to 18 inches of snow from the storm.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Friday in anticipation of a winter storm that will impact Virginia this weekend, and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice later issued a state of preparedness for all 55 counties in the Mountain State.
Northam, in one of his last actions as governor, said the National Weather Service was warning the public about a winter storm bringing significant snow, sleet and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the state.
Northam said some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
In West Virginia, Justice said the declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, positioning personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop.
The governor’s office said coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division should the need arise. To assist emergency management officials tracking the storm’s path, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners, and EMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said in a statement Friday that planning for the storm was already underway.
According to VDOT, crews will work to pretreat Interstate 81, Interstate 77 and high-volume primary highways in advance of the snow. Once the snow is falling, interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes, will be cleared first.
In West Virginia, snow removal and ice control (SRIC) crews were getting ready to weather the storm and work around the to keep the state’s interstates and highways clear.
Deputy State Highway Engineer for Division Operations Joe Pack, P.E. said that the state’s 10 highway districts have 1,100 snowplows of various sizes. Some are dedicated to keeping the state’s interstates clear, while others cover US highways, state routes and secondary roads. Another 41 snowplows are responsible for snow and ice removal on the West Virginia Turnpike. The Division of Highways also has a stockpile of 180,000 tons of salt to treat roads.
Officials with the division of highways urged motorists to be careful in winter driving conditions and offered winter driving recommendations:
• Avoid traveling, if possible, until WVDOH crews have time to treat and clear the roads.
• Give crews plenty of room to work — do not crowd or pass plows. If plows are working in tandem, do not pass between the plows.
• Given the hilly/mountainous terrain in West Virginia, it is very important to drive slowly and increase following distance between vehicles.
For people who cannot delay travel until the roads are clear:
• Keep an emergency kit with food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, an ice scraper, and blankets in your vehicle.
• Tires should have excellent tread and be properly inflated.
• Fill your gas tank.
• Pull off the road to a safe location if you cannot travel so WVDOH crews can continue to treat and clear the roads.
