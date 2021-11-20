CHARLESTON — “West Virginia, this pandemic is not over.”
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, made that statement Friday afternoon during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing.
Hoyer said Friday was the 621st day of the pandemic and one vital statistic is flashing a warning sign.
The RT value, which indicates level of spread of the virus, was .99 and is “headed to go above 1.0.”
That means, he said, more cases, and more hospitalizations as well as more patients in ICUs and on ventilators.
The value measures how many other people one positive case infects, when rising above 1.0 is a danger sign.
Other statistics also show the spread continues and has increased.
Hoyer said active cases have gone back up over 7.000 and 1,363 new cases were reported Friday, with both numbers recently falling, plateauing and now increasing.
“We have plateaued and have yet to drop below 500 (COVID patients) in our hospitals,” he said, referring to a recent decrease from more than 1,000, but stopping at above 500.
As of Friday, 169 patients were in ICU, a number that has also plateaued, and 98 on ventilators, an increase.
“We know we are going to see a significant increase coming going forward,” Hoyer said. “We will be challenged again in hospitalizations.”
Deaths have also increased dramatically with the Delta variant, which is far more contagious than the original coronavirus and other variants.
Hoyer said of the total 4,726 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, 1,780 occurred during the first 310 days with 2,946 since then and 1,753 within the last 100 days, which is during the Delta variant surge.
Getting vaccinated is the “one key we have,” he said.
Justice pointed out those more recent deaths came amid the Delta surge and continue, even with the vaccine being available, because the vast majority of those deaths were among people who had not been vaccinated.
“Delta attacks those who are unvaccinated and a lot of people have died,” he said.
Justice said the number of those in the hospital should have fallen “significantly below” 500 by now, but it hasn’t happened, and the RT value is going to once again go above 1.0, which Hoyer said could happen this weekend.
The weather is also turning colder and the chance for spread is increasing because more people congregate indoors, especially during the holidays.
“It’s not over,” Justice said. “If we want to live this groundhog day forevermore, the ticket to doing that is to not get vaccinated. There is every reason in the world to believe this thing could get worse. It could get way worse.”
The only way to stop it is for everyone to get vaccinated and to get booster shots when it’s time.
Justice said he cannot “fathom” why anyone who is due a booster shot will not get one.
“This is incomprehensible to me,” he said, urging anyone 18 and over who finished the doses of Pfizer and Moderna six months ago to get the booster shot. Those who had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson should get a booster after two months.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
