As new COVID cases rise, state officials are once again urging people, especially those over 50, to be fully vaccinated and boosted.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday 1,197 new positive cases were reported in just 24 hours, but many more cases may not be reported.
“There are a boatload of new positive cases that we don’t even know about because they are home testing,” he said, and anyone who does a home test is not required to report it.
“This thing is not going away,” he said, and it is “extremely contagious.”
“If you are absolutely not vaccinated at all or not boosted, you surely are running a significantly higher risk of a bad outcome,” Justice said. “It (COVID) is screaming at us … We’ve still got a problem here.”
The DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) reported 327 COVID patients in state hospitals, a number that has been holding relatively steady. The state has seen a total of 7,149 COVID-related deaths.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Thursday the number of one-day admissions to state hospitals was 64, above the 60 threshold that raises concerns over a possible further increase as new cases rise.
Most being hospitalized are over 50, he added.
Marsh also said the BA-5 now accounts for 82 percent of all cases in the country and it “continues to grow in West Virginia.”
“This underscores the importance of boosters,” he said, and the key is not to wait to get the shots, which protect people from dying and severe illness.
In the nation, only 23 percent of people over age 65 have had the second booster (fourth shot), he said, and only 9 percent over 50.
Not only can the shots significantly decrease the chances of getting severely ill or dying, Marsh said they also provide up to a 50 percent smaller risk of developing long COVID.
Marsh said new studies show one if every 13 Americans show some symptoms of long COVID, which can include fatigue, “brain fog,” headaches, change in smell or taste, anxiety and sleep problems.
That is “quite extraordinary,” he said.”
Justice also said Wednesday the state’s third probable case of monkeypox has been found in Berkeley County.
But the tests have to be confirmed through the CDC.
Monkeypox is transmitted through close physical contact with 99 percent of cases in men. The virus is rarely fatal and symptoms can include a blistering rash, fever, chills, exhaustion, headache and swollen lymph nodes.
