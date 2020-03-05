CHARLESTON — Campaigning season is well underway, so the West Virginia Department of Transportation reminded political candidates and groups Tuesday about the strict regulations regarding outdoor advertising.
“The law bans political signs and stickers from DOH Right of Way locations especially highway shoulders, traffic signs or devices, trees, stones, fence posts, and utility poles,” Secretary of Transportation Byrd White said. “In addition to being illegal, political ‘bumper stickers’ on highways’ signs cost state taxpayers thousands of dollars each year because signs must be replaced. DOH workers will pull any signs from state rights-of-way and, for a short time, will store them in county highways offices to be picked up by candidates or their representatives.”
Brent Walker said political signs can be placed on private property with the owners’ permission.
“The secretary is reminding you that you can’t put them on our right of way or property,” Walker said.
During elections, political signs can appear at intersections, right-of-ways and exits “like of bed of flowers,” he added. “It’s really about political signs, and so you’ll see them in the median...they put them wherever they can get an advantage.”
While the winter is still here, political signs can impede operations such as snow plowing and then mowing when spring arrives.
“They can interfere with maintenance activities and they can distract motorists from the road,” Walker stated.
DOT workers will collect signs that are in the highway right-of-ways.
“The secretary knows the investment candidates make, so for a short time our maintenance folks will be pulling them up and taking them to the county headquarters, and the candidates can come and pick them up,” Walker said.
Violation of the outdoor advertising laws may result in fines.
Additional information and copies of the Outdoor Advertising Laws can be at the West Virginia Department of Transportation website or by calling the West Virginia Division of Highways’ Traffic Engineering Division in Charleston at (304) 558-3063.
The state Division of Highways has rules for the placement of political signs. The public has been asked to keep the following rules in mind when displaying campaign materials:
• Signs or posters cannot be placed on or above a Division of Highways right of way. People with questions can contact the West Virginia Division of Highways.
• Signs or posters near rights of way must comply with outdoor advertising statute in Chapter 17, Article 19, Section 1 of the West Virginia Code and must also conform to any municipal ordinances regulating outdoor advertising.
• Signs or posters cannot be placed on Division of Highways traffic control signs nor block such signs and cannot obscure the view of any connecting road or intersection.
• Signs or posters cannot be placed on elements in nature such as rocks or trees.
• Avoid placing materials on fence posts, utility poles or other stationary objects on private property without consent of the property owners.
• Political overhead banners cannot be erected over any county, state, or federal highway.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.