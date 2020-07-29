PRINCETON — A third death related to COVID-19 in Mercer County has been confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Responding to the death of a 74-year old female from Mercer County, Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said, “To lose yet another West Virginian is truly heartbreaking.”
Two other COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed Tuesday, both at Princeton Health Care Center. Both of those were traced to travel to Myrtle Beach, Crouch said.
The DHHR did not say if the third death is also from the health care center, which has had 23 staff members and 19 residents infected as of Wednesday afternoon.
The cumulative total of virus cases to date in Mercer County has now climbed to 126. According to the DHHR, 92 of those cases are considered active and involve individuals who are in isolation. Another 31 people have recovered from the virus and are no longer in quarantine.
