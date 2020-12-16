By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD -- Another 27 residents of West Virginia have died of COVID-19, including a 75-year-old male of Mercer County.
The news was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. That brings the coronavirus death toll to date in Mercer County to 48.
The DHHR reported 27 new virus-related deaths Wednesday for the Mountain State, along with 1,141 new coronavirus cases. West Virginia's death toll from the pandemic has now climbed to 1,039. And the state's coronavirus daily percent positivity rate jumped to 10.27 percent.
"It never gets easier to announce the amount of COVID-19 cases or all the people we have lost," Crouch said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19."
Mercer County has now recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.
The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer's vaccine, arrived at Princeton Community Hospital late Tuesday evening. The hospital began administering the vaccine to front-line health care workers at PCH Wednesday morning.
No new virus deaths were reported Wednesday in neighboring Southwest Virginia.
In Tazewell County, there have been eight virus-related deaths to date and 24 in Buchanan County. Bland County is reporting six-virus related deaths and Giles County has had one death.
