BLUEFIELD — Despite broad declines in higher education enrollment around the country and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bluefield State College has fared relatively well and has unveiled plans for a future of growth.
BSC President Robin Capehart delivered his State of the College address online Tuesday and said the college was down about 65 students from last year, “which is a much smaller decrease than the college has been experiencing in recent years and – again – remarkable relative to today’s unprecedented health crisis.”
“While we would’ve enjoyed an increase in enrollment this August, it is actually a significant achievement – in light of state and national enrollment numbers – that our enrollment decline has stayed at less than 5 percent,” he said. “Statewide, COVID-19 has produced declines in enrollment as much as 40 percent. Although the final enrollment numbers are still evolving, there have been anticipated declines between 20 and 40 percent at many campuses and the even steeper declines in students living in on-campus which has created significant financial hardships for many institutions.”
Capehart said the decline has reduced BSC’s anticipated tuition and fee revenue by about $ 350,000, “a loss that we believe we can absorb.”
The state of BSC is “strong,” he said, outlining some of the initiatives being made to grow the college, including more sports programs, adding the first on-campus housing in more than 50 years, and signing an agreement with Princeton Community Hospital to use the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center for dorm space as it expands and moves its health sciences programs into the hospital.
Those plans were initially boosted by Title III monies that provided “the resources necessary to begin a five-year growth initiative.”
“However, the commitment of this Administration (federal) to supporting HBCUs (Historic Black Colleges and Universities) provided Bluefield State with an even greater and more significant amount of resources that enabled the college to provide over $1.3 million in cash scholarships and accelerate our plan to start five new academic programs and 12 new sports,” he said. “Due to careful planning by our administrative leadership, we’re confident that the resulting enrollment increases will not only pay for the operating costs of the new programs, but provide an economic benefit for the college.”
Capehart said the total is more than $2.3 million in institutional funding and “funding directed at Bluefield State as an HBCU that is available for one-time investments in new academic and athletic programs and other areas which will positively impact enrollment.”
Another strategy to move the college forward is to enhance student life to compliment the new residential life that is coming.
“In the Fall of 2019, we appointed a Dean of Students to create and coordinate programs to reinvigorate the campus,” he said. “Student life has been made a budget priority with increased funding. We’re working a meal plan that will utilize our current student union, but also provide our students with expanded opportunities by including local restaurants.”
The new association with Princeton Community Hospital has also brought an opportunity for an additional meal service, he said.
“The Big Blue Brew,” a Starbucks-type coffee shop being installed in the library, will be open by Nov. 1.
Student retention is also a target, with several plans in place to address keeping students in school once they start.
Capehart said it is also the goal of the college to engage the community more than in the past.
“Building and sustaining relationships with local and state government leaders, media, community leaders, alumni, benefactors and the community, at large, creates a positive impact on enrollment and fundraising,” he said. adding that is also important to communicate with students, faculty and staff.
“This past year, we launched an unprecedented number of platforms from which information can be disseminated and received by the campus community,” he said. “Last November, we conducted a ‘Campus Conversation’ that provided a frank talk about the college’s financial condition. We followed that with a virtual conversation in the spring; a series of COVID updates; a revamped website; the B-State Report which hosts both podcasts and a blog from the President’s office; expanded coverage of college activities on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media outlets; and the return of the quarterly Blue and Gold Magazine.”
Capehart said if anyone wants to know what is going on at BSC, “there is an overwhelming amount of information that’s being provided through numerous outlets.”
“In summary, transparent budgeting, prudent fiscal management and an influx of resources for capital investments places Bluefield State in a stronger position today than we were a year ago, but one that still has to be characterized as precarious.” he said.
Although the ability to give pay raises would rest on positive movements in enrollment, he said, “the response of our faculty and academic leadership to put in place additional enrollment opportunities coupled with our investment in new programs, makes us confident that we can proceed with pay raises for college employees to become effective no later than December 1st of this year.”.
“There’s going to be a tendency to remember the year gone by and, perhaps even the near future, in terms of masks and social distancing and temperature taking and testing and working from home,” he said. “Instead, I would hope that when we look back, we think of this year in terms of another significant challenge that this college not only defeated, but continued to plant the trees of hope and opportunity so that those who follow will be able to enjoy the fruit, much as we’ve benefited from the determination, hard work and prayer of those who came before us.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.