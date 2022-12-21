BLUEFIELD — Forecasts featuring single-digit temperatures and dangerous wind chills along with snow, ice and wind gusts prompted a State of Preparedness declaration covering all of West Virginia on Tuesday.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to a winter storm expected to reach the state this week.
The National Weather Service has predicted heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills and strong winds for the state starting today and continuing throughout the week and into the Christmas weekend.
In the Mercer County area, the first round of inclement winter weather should arrive tonight and continue into Thursday morning, according to meteorologist Nick Fillo with the weather service in Blacksburg, Va.
This weather will include a light accumulation of sleet and freezing rain.
“This (sleet and freezing rain) will mainly be on elevated objects, but there may be some slick spots on the roads,” Fillo said.
The elevated objects that could gather freezing rain and sleet include power lines.
“As far as power outages, we expect it to be isolated at best,” he stated.
Temperatures will warm above freezing on Thursday, which will change precipitation over to rain.
“Our next concern will be the Arctic cold front which we expect to arrive before dawn on Friday morning. With that we expect rapidly falling temperatures through that morning that will cause rain to change over to snow,” Fillo said. “There is a risk of flash freezing onto the roadways.”
By mid-afternoon Friday, temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits.
“This kind of comes in a hurry and it is bitterly cold,” Fillo stated. “With wind gusts during the afternoon reaching 35 to 40 mph, expect wind chill temperatures to fall into the negative teens.”
Fillo advised people to remain indoors.
“If they don’t have to go outside, it’s better to stay inside,” he said. “If they have to travel, make sure somebody like family members or a friend know where they’re going. If a car breaks down or a battery goes dead, nobody wants to be out in this frigid cold.”
The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, posturing personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop, according to the declaration.
Coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) should the need arise. To assist emergency management officials tracking the storm’s path, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners, and EMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.
The EMD Watch Center has increased staffing through the weekend to perform around-the-clock monitoring of the weather system and will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance, state officials said.
“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather,” said EMD Director G.E. McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency, even on holidays.”
Justice and the EMD asked all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.
For up-to-the-minute updates, follow EMD on Facebook and on Twitter, state officials said.
Local human service agencies were helping people in need prepare for the bitter cold.
“Am I reading that forecast right? I’m reading single digits,” Executive Director Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission said as he checked the forecast.
Donors have been providing coats, gloves, blankets and winter items. The supply had gone down Tuesday morning, but more were arriving at the same time. The Union Mission also had requests for kerosene, which has gone up in price because it’s a petroleum product, Hammond said. The top five requests Tuesday were kerosene, coats, blankets, hats and gloves.
“Here comes a couple of people right now with donations,” Hammond said.
In Princeton, the Salvation Army has been offering free coats at its Thrift Store on Mercer Street for the past two months, said Major Linda Nickerson. and almost every child in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program received a coat, too.
Coats can be dropped off at the Thrift Store, and a coat drive through Grants Supermarket provided more, she said, estimating that over 700 coats have been donated.
Nickerson said the Salvation Army has received the normal number of requests for heating assistance, but those would “probably increase” as the weather grows colder.
