TAZEWELL, Va. — A state of emergency has been declared in Tazewell County due to flooding.
All county offices, the courthouse and the sheriffs office are closed for the remainder of the day, according to a statement by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.
The statement said currently there is one shelter open at the Richlands Police Department for anyone displaced by flooding.
A flash flood warning remains in effect for Tazewell County. According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., significant flooding is occurring in parts of the region. The forecast warns that the Clinch River in Tazewell County may reach flood heights not seen in over 40 years.
The warning states the Clinch River is already above flood stage, and is expected to crest around 15 feet.
If this were to occur, this would be the highest readings since November of 2003 or earlier, the flash flood warning said. A local emergency has been declared and evacuations in the vicinity of the Clinch River may be needed shortly, the warning states.
