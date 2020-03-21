PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission declared a local state of emergency Friday for the county in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“This situation has caused considerable hardship for the citizens of Mercer County,” County Commission President Gene Buckner said in the declaration. “Local government has the responsibility to protect the public health, safety and welfare, and to mitigate the effects of such events.”
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said there was no need to panic.
“This emergency declaration helps put protocols in place so that we can respond to this episode quickly. It activates our emergency preparedness plan and it also helps us after the virus subsides with potentially accessing federal money,” Puckett said. “This is not an medical emergency, this is a preparedness plan which is in itself standard protocol.”
Buckner said in the declaration that he was therefore issuing an executive order by the authority of WV State Code Section 15-5-1 and WV State Code Section 15-5-8 to declare that a local state of emergency exists in Mercer County starting Friday, March 20 until further notice.
In the declaration of emergency, the county commission directed that:
• The local Emergency Operations Plan, as approved by the county commission, shall be fully executed to direct all local disaster and emergency response forces and operations in Mercer County.
• The director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Services under authorities provided in WV State Code 15-5-8, the local Emergency Operations Plan, and local orders or ordinances shall take immediate actions to protect public safety and direct the provision of such assistance as can be delivered from available local resources and shall coordinate the response of all local agencies that provide assistance in Mercer County.
• All agencies in Mercer County should cooperate to the fullest extent with the director for the Mercer County Office of Emergency Services and should provide such assistance as may be requested or required for response to this emergency.
• Under this State of Emergency, as provided by WV State Code Section 15-5, the county commission or mayor can waive procedures and formalities required by the law pertaining to:
A. Performance of public work.
B. Entering into contracts.
C. Incurring obligations.
D. Employment of permanent or temporary workers.
E. Utilization of volunteer workers.
F. Rental of equipment
G. Purchase and distribution of supplies, materials and facilities.
H. Appropriation and expenditure of public funds.
I. The demolition and removal of damaged and private structures.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
