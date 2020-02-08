WELCH — West Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency Friday for McDowell County and six other counties that were struck by significant flooding brought on by heavy rain.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for McDowell, Monroe, Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties, according to a statement issued Friday by the governor’s office.
Justice authorized the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mike Todorovich to support local counties and to use all state resources necessary, according to the announcement. The governor has directed the West Virginia National Guard to assist with flood relief efforts. The State Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated and is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs.
High water receded and damage was being evaluated Friday while McDowell County’s first responders and officials started cleaning up from this week’s flooding.
Between 3.5 to 4 inches of rain fell on McDowell County over a two-day period, raising local rivers and causing flooding throughout the area. The McDowell County Commission declared a state of emergency and McDowell County 911’s emergency service center was opened.
County officials, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment and representatives from other agencies were out in the county surveying flood damage and related problems, according to John Sidote, a volunteer who coordinates information during major emergencies.
“The rivers are still up somewhat,” Sidote said Friday. “The Tug River is still up a little, but it’s not flooding Welch.”
Flood waters covered Welch underpasses at Coney Island and Lower McDowell Street, but they were pumped out Thursday evening, Sidote said. High water still covered roads in the Anawalt, Gary and Panther areas. Roads and local bridges impacted by the flood were being evaluated by the state Department of Highways. McDowell County Schools were closed Friday due to the flooding.
“As far as I know, they found a few bridges that were damaged,” Sidote said. “Anywhere on Route 52 from here (Welch) to Bluefield is okay, and Route 16 to Pineville was in pretty good shape.”
Sidote said motorists were being advised to be cautious while driving through McDowell County. Even though flood waters were subsiding, drivers could still encounter debris and mud.
“I would watch some of the secondary areas that had some water in them or may still have water in them,” he added.
The West Virginia National Guard was standing by in the War area if needed, Sidote said. Workers with the county’s fire departments and other first responders worked throughout the day. Flooding was reported Thursday in War as well as the Warriormine, Berwind, Bartley, Panther, Coalwood and English areas.
“Our workers down here really put it out,” Sidote said. “And not just here in the City of Welch. I mean all over the county. Public utility people, just everybody did a tremendous job and they’re still out (Friday) researching and evaluating.”
