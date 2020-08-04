PRINCETON — Secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bill Crouch said resources have been sent to the Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC) to help with a major COVID-19 outbreak that hospitalized 16 people Sunday night and to the Mercer County Health Department, which “is in disarray.”
“Overnight there were 16 individuals who were hospitalized at Princeton,” Crouch said during Gov. Jim Justice’s daily COVID-19 briefing Monday. “So we have some real concerns. We have been in constant contact with the administration down there, with the CEO.”
Crouch said the state is currently attempting to confirm if there have been additional deaths in Mercer County related to the virus.
“We have had three reported deaths,” Crouch said. “As some of you are aware, the Mercer County Health Department is in disarray. We have been in contact with them over the weekend and Dr. Ayne Amjad (the state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health) has made herself available to provide any assistance that may be needed in Mercer County. We have three reported deaths, but again those deaths are reported through the local health department. We are trying to confirm additional deaths through the health department.”
During a Mercer County Board of Health meeting Friday, the health department’s administrator retired, the health officer resigned and the chair of the board also resigned. Both resignations were effective immediately.
Justice said Monday PHHC had a total of 31 staff and 33 residents have tested positive and the latest statement released by the health care center indicated the number of residents and staff members who have tested positive for the virus is now 66, up from 47 on Friday.
State officials have confirmed that two of the three COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County have involved residents of the nursing home.
“Absolutely, the Princeton situation is not good,” Justice said, adding that PHHC is one of three “super hotspots” in the state now, with Logan Regional Hospital and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital the other two. “Our people are staying on top of this.”
The outbreaks at PHCC and Logan Regional have been related to travel.
Crouch said the National Guard has also been on site at PHCC to help with PPE training and make sure enough is available, and with “any possible mitigation efforts.”
“We are trying to provide everything we can provide that PCHH might need,” he said, adding that the PCHH staff have done a “good job” handling the situation. “It’s a serious outbreak and we all are working together with that.”
Crouch also said whatever the health department needs will be available as well.
Dr. Kathy Wides, the former health officer at the health department, said she informed the state of issues at the department before her resignation Friday.
Wides said she sent an email to DHHR informing them of the “tension” between the health officer, the administrator and the board of health.
In her letter of resignation, Wides said, “The board of health and myself find ourselves pulling in different directions.”
After Friday’s board meeting, board Chair Dr. Randy Stevens said, “We have lost our administrator and health officer. As chairman of the board, when something like that happens, the buck stops at the top. So I think it’s better for this board to go forward without me.”
Administrator Susan Kadar did not comment after the meeting.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said he would welcome state help.
“Due to the critical situation in regards to the current outbreak, I think we should have some additional direction from the state as to how we should proceed,” he said. “There is a considerable amount of stress with our Health Department staff, and we desperately need additional resources to help curb the crisis we are seeing with COVID-19. For years, cuts to public health across our country, and down through states and communities, have decimated our ability to operate effectively.”
Puckett also said the board must approve the board of health’s decision on filling Stevens’ vacancy as well as another board seat.
Bluefield City Attorney Colin Cline has already been approved by the board to fill one seat and is awaiting approval by the commission.
The commission meets on Aug. 11.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
