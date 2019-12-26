PRINCETON — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett applauds efforts to fight the opioid epidemic, but said the unintended consequences of actions taken must be carefully considered.
That is especially true in the area of clamping down on the availability of often needed drugs, he said.
“I think the efforts are well-intended,” he said of recent limits pursued on manufacturing opioids. “We have a lot of people needing those medications for legitimate purposes. But if you cut back too much, it’s harsh on people who really need the medication.”
Puckett, who is director of Community Connections and a long-time participant on state and national anti-drug abuse committees and groups, also said another issue is that people may turn to illegal drugs like heroin and meth.
“We are not seeing the opioids out there like we did a few years ago,” he said. “But we are seeing meth.”
Puckett used the analogy of an inflated balloon.
“If you squeeze the balloon, it pops out somewhere else,” he said. “That’s the problem.”
It’s a matter of bringing in all of the solutions, including doing a better job of regulating pharmaceutical companies, he said, but also trying to anticipate the results of any action.
“We have to do this meticulously,” he said, adding that the more immediate problem of drug overdose deaths had to be tackled aggressively, though, and it has been.
For example, the availability of Narcan by first-responders, used to treat overdoses, is now widespread.
Although a lot of money has been pumped into needed treatment and recovery programs, Puckett said education should also be more emphasized on the prevention side.
“It’s time to get back to focus on prevention,” he said.
With programs like doing a better job of fostering best practices by doctors, monitoring pharmacies and tackling the number of pills being manufactured, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has also been on the front lines of tackling the epidemic.
He is continuing an effort to help stop the opioid epidemic by limiting the number of pills drug companies can manufacture and also get a handle on how many of the opioids prescribed end up being used illegally.
Morrisey said in an announcement Monday he is leading a multistate coalition in pushing federal regulators to better track illicit use of opioid painkillers as part of an effort to capitalize on sweeping reforms achieved by his prior lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Morrisey filed suit against the DEA in 2017 calling on the agency to change its quota policies, which in the past relied on the amount of pills pharmaceutical manufacturers expected to sell within a year, not whether there were legitimate medical needs.
“The perverse system placed industry wants over the legitimate medical need of patients and led to an overabundance of pills hitting the market,” he said at that time.
Reforms were put into place, but the battle is ongoing.
The coalition identified 16 specific ways the DEA can better account for diversion when setting the number of pills that can be manufactured each year, Morrisey said. The suggestions come in response to agency concerns that it is unable to accurately track pills diverted for nonmedical use.
“The opioid crisis is a never-ending battle,” he said. “Responsible, research-backed quotas are an essential tool in our continued fight. We will never have a full and accurate picture of the legitimate medical, scientific and industrial need without the DEA improving its methodology. We have to do all we can to stop senseless death.”
To demonstrate the scope of overprescribing and the number of pills pumped into the state, Morrisey has previously used the example of a Boone County pharmacy that dispensed nearly 10 million doses of opioid painkillers in just 11 years – for a county with fewer than 25,000 residents.
His lawsuit against a drug manufacturer related to that yielded a settlement of more than $500,000.
The coalition’s 16 suggestions include ways to better utilize six national databases that track the scope and magnitude of opioid abuse. That includes two systems already housed within the DEA, along with the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a database that tracks the treatment of drug abuse episodes and two others that track poisonings.
The coalition acknowledges that no database is perfect or all-inclusive, Morrisey said, but its members contend there is still plenty of material that when reviewed from different angles can help the agency better account for diversion and thereby gain a more accurate picture of the nation’s medical, scientific and industrial need.
The DEA’s proposed limits for 2020 slash hydrocodone manufacturing by 19 percent and oxycodone by 8.8 percent in one year.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
