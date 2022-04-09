UNION — The Monroe County Courthouse is finally on course to once again hold proceedings in its courtroom after being approved by the state to receive about $5 million for badly needed renovations.
County Commissioner Melvin Young confirmed the money during a commission meeting on Wednesday in Union.
“We have been told (by Gov. Jim Justice’s office) we will get the money by August,” he said. “But it gives us leverage for a short-term loan now.”
That loan, he said, will pay for architectural and engineering services, which have already been under way.
“We could not come up with the money,” said County Clerk Donnie Evans, since the estimate for repairs on the courthouse, which was built in 1881, was $4.5 million. “We have an annual budget of only about $3.7 million.”
That leaves little money left over for the many other needs that surface and money set aside for a Courthouse Improvement Authority over the years has already been spent on repairs.
“The courthouse has not been fully functional for about three and half years,” Young said, referring to court proceedings being forced to be held in the basement of the Union Fire Department and then an agreement worked out to use the Summers County Courthouse if needed. “We are the only county in the state without a functional courtroom.”
Young said the story started in 2018 when it was discovered water had been seeping into the top of the building for years because of undetected guttering problems, cracking masonry and causing other damage and deterioration inside the building. A company was called in to assess the situation and mold was found in many parts of the building, including the courtroom, judge’s chambers, the assessor’s office and in the basement.
At that point, the courtroom was forced to close because it was a safety hazard.
The county used courthouse improvement funds to remove the mold and do needed renovations to the judge’s and assessor’s offices but completing the courtroom work is a major project requiring more funding, he said.
Another issue that must be addressed is bringing the courthouse into ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliance. An architectural firm was hired initially to present an estimate on all the needed renovations to the courtroom and to install an elevator and other improvements to become compliant.
The courthouse is also too small and cramped, with extra space needed. The estimate was $7 million, well beyond the county’s capability to handle such an expenditure.
Evans said the county has spent about $300,000 to $400,000 from the Courthouse Improvement Authority to complete some of the work so far.
A new estimate on the remaining work was obtained through ET Boggess Architects to finish the project of upgrading the courtroom, which had to be basically gutted to remove the mold, make all other needed repairs and to become ADA compliant, which includes the installation of an elevator.
That estimate was $4.5 million and the work has the required blessing of the state Historic Preservation Office, considering the historic value of the 141-year-old building.
Young said costs will rise and the extra money from the state will help cover that, as well as $500,000 that is available through the county’s $2.4 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Young said efforts to obtain funding from the state had continued and started to gain traction last year when he met with Justice at the Governor’s Mansion.
“He said he was board with it and ‘let’s do it,’” Young said.
Other state leaders got involved and Evans said Roger Hanshaw, Speaker of the House, visited the courthouse to see for himself.
“The Speaker at that point made the commitment to do what they can do from his side,” Evans said.
In January, state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison and former Justice Evan Jenkins visited the courthouse as well.
Young said they also made a commitment to start having weekly Zoom meetings with everyone involved.
“Things started moving in a positive direction,” he said.
Evans said they all understood the county’s predicament, with a maximum of $100,000 and usually about $80,000 in carryover funding each year. But that money does not go very far with other expenses as well.
“It’s truly been all hands on deck with the whole process,” Young said, “from the Governor to the Speaker to the Justices. Everybody has been really good to work with.”
Young said Matt Harvey, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney, also helped since he is a Monroe County native.
Evans said “everybody was on board … and the ball started rolling with delegates and senators, everybody.”
“It’s been a long fight,” he said, but the work is finally coming to fruition.
Young said once the work starts it should be completed in about a year.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
