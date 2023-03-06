LEWISBURG – The State Fair of West Virginia will be hosting its second annual State Fair art contest with the winning entry receiving a cash prize and a percent of sales and featured as the 2023 State Fair Print of the Year.
“We’ve been able to feature some amazing local artists over the last few years with the official fair portrait,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in a press release. “We are excited to continue to promote our local artists and can’t wait to see what folks come up with.”
The official State Fair print should portray a positive image of the State Fair of West Virginia or reflect activities in anticipation or preparation of the annual event. Guidelines include:
• Image should be 11”x14”, or 11”x17” vertical or horizontal will be acceptable.
• Medium may include oil, acrylic, watercolor or pastels. Must be able to copy for print production purposes.
• Both professional and amateur artists are permitted to enter.
To enter: Please submit a copy and/or picture of your work to Kellyt@statefairofwv.com by April 7.
For more information, contact the State Fair Office at 304-645-1090 or email kellyt@statefairofwv.com.
