Visitors to the West Virginia State Fair this year will be required to walk through metal detectors at the main gate as a precaution.
Kelly Collins, State Fair CEO, said Friday the move was made in wake of the many mass shootings in the country.
“You can watch the news at any given time,” she said, and people are saying they never thought it could happen there, but “it can happen anywhere.”
Safety was the top priority in planning for the fair, she said.
“This was a step we felt was necessary for safety.”
No weapons of any kind, including knives, are allowed on the fairgrounds anyway so this is an extra cautionary procedure.
Collins said the flow of people going onto the fairgrounds should still move smoothly.
About 2,500 people can move through the metal detectors in an hour, she said, and people do not have to take anything out of their pockets.
“There should be no delays.”
Any bags being carried in are subject to be checked, though, she added, and security will be close by to handle anything that needs a closer look.
The state fair attracts a total of about 170,000 visitors during its 10-day run.
Collins also said that all COVID protocol measures have been lifted this year.
No masks will be required anywhere, but hand washing stations and hand sanitizers will be available.
“We are still working with the health department,” she said, but so far no restrictions are expected.
Collins said the fair concerts are attracting a lot of attention this year with the Cody Johnson and Zach Bryan shows nearing sellout.
About half the tickets to see Foreigner, the rock band formed in the 1970s, are already gone as well, she added.
Other headliners are Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd, Restless Road, Chris Tomlin, Flo Rida and Walker Hayes with special guest Tigirlily.
RV/camping spots with electricity are all sold out, she said, but sites are available with no available power.
The fair runs Aug. 11-20 and “day of” gate admission is $13 for age 11 and over, but $10 in advance sales.
Advance ticket sales at the box office end July 30 and online advance sales also end on July 30.
However, Collins urged residents to go online and check out daily gate admission specials.
For example, on Thursday, Aug. 11, which is opening day, gate admission is only $7.
