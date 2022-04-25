NORTHFORK — Legislation that was passed last year to help cities and counties pay for the demolition of dilapidated and abandoned structures found across West Virginia now has the funding needed to start pilot projects.
Last Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, promoted a bill to help localities pay the cost of demolishing abandoned houses and buildings that are eyesores and pose public health issues.
Swope was among the state and local officials who came Thursday to help celebrate the completion of the McDowell County Public Service District Elkhorn Phase II Water Project, which now brings water to hundreds of households in the Northfork, Keystone, Powhatan, Upland and Kyle communities
Besides needing additional water and sewer infrastructure, McDowell County has many dilapidated structures that need to be torn down. Swope took the opportunity to tell the audience at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Powhatan that the legislation that was passed last year now has some funding.
“Most of you are aware I’ve been working on a project for the demolition of dilapidated properties,” Swope told the audience, adding that McDowell Count is a “poster child” for the problem.
“We got the bill passed a year ago, but no money. This year we got $10 million. and to put that into perspective, that’s against the $500 or $600 million for our statewide need,” he said. “So it’s just a pilot project.”
Swope said that he met Wednesday with state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials. The DEP, which is administering the project, already has between three to four dozen applications from cities and counties.
“They’ve got a short list together right now and they hope to announce the awards of grant within two weeks, and the money would be available the first of July,” Swope said. “The DEP and I are very hopeful we’ll have buildings coming down by July, and that will be just the beginning of that major project.”
Cecil Patterson, president of the McDowell County Commission, said after Swope’s announcement that such funding would help the county address its problem with abandoned and decaying structures.
“We’ve identified 5,000 structures be it residences and businesses, the old businesses that need to be torn down,” Patterson said. “We’ll get started on that.”
Clearing away dilapdiated buildings would open up more of the county for development.
“A lot of McDowell County is in a flood plain, but a lot of these structures that we’ll be tearing down and razing and making better for the community are out of the flood plane; so hopefully, we’ll get people to build homes, cabins, maybe some small businesses to come in and develop on these sites. That’s our goal,” Patterson said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
