West Virginia Democratic leaders are once again urging fellow legislators to get on board with gas tax relief.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier County, led a virtual press conference Tuesday and said the same conversation took place three months ago, but to no avail, and the cost of gasoline is now higher than ever.
“It is simple,” Baldwin said. “Some people are struggling now.”
Not only are individuals hurting, but many businesses are as well, he said, with much of the revenue in some businesses being eaten up by fuel costs.
Baldwin said Gov. Jim Justice seems to be ready to give some gas tax relief, which would mean a savings of 35.7 cents per gallon, but, so far, GOP legislators have not stepped up.
During his pandemic briefing Monday, Justice said he thinks it may help residents.
“I have been doing a lot of thinking,” he said, and it may be a good way to “give a little back” to residents without jeopardizing needed road money. “Maybe it is something we ought to do.”
Justice suggested the relief would last only 30 days, but said he may announce a special session to look at the gas tax as well as the budget surplus today during his 10:30 a.m. pandemic briefing.
Baldwin said a letter was being sent to all 134 GOP legislators asking them to help out.
He said as far he knows, their opposition to any gas tax relief has not changed.
Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio County, said he had hoped the gas tax relief issue would have been taken up during the April 22 special session, but it didn’t happen.
“He (Justice) went hunting the day we were in Charleston,” he said. “We have been met with deaf ears.”
Although statements have been made that the relief of 35.7 cents per gallon would not save much, Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said he disagreed.
“We’ve kept the people waiting long enough,” he said. “Twenty to forty dollars (monthly) in relief may not mean much to politicians on the radio calling it ‘a drop in the bucket,’ but to families who are struggling, that could pay for meals or help pay down a utility bill.”
Del. Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall County, said that money is particularly needed by people on fixed incomes.
“We are hearing daily from folks who are hurting,” she said, especially considering inflation and the high cost of almost everything.
Several legislators also discussed a rebate rather than a gas tax pause, but lowering the gas tax would be faster and help bring in tourists who would be attracted to the lower fuel costs.
Options include a gas tax pause by executive order or legislative action, a road fund backfill with legislative appropriation, or a rebate to registered motor vehicle owners.
When Democrats brought up the idea in March, Senate and House Republican leadership rejected the idea, saying it would hurt needed road funding, which is where the tax goes and it brings in $35 million a month, and there could be legal reasons regarding bonded revenue.
But Baldwin said the road money could be made up by using part of the more than $1 billion state surplus and he said there are no legal issues regarding the relief.
Baldwin also rebutted another GOP statement that retailers may not lower the price by the full 35.7 cents per gallon.
“Customers should see all of that savings,” he said.
“I never in my life thought this would be a partisan thing,” Baldwin said. “I thought we would all be shaking hands and doing this together. It’s an easy choice and the right thing to do.”
Some states, including Maryland, Georgia and Connecticut have already suspended the state gas tax and others are considering it.
In March, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed a three-month gas tax holiday, but the measure has stalled in the state Senate.
