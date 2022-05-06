After dropping to less than 200, the number of active COVID cases in West Virginia is inching closer to 1,000.
On Thursday, the state reported 934 active cases with a 5.51 percent positivity rate.
Hospitalizations also increased, standing at 111 after dropping to 77 recently.
New cases, mainly Omicron VA.2, and hospitalizations are also trending up in Virginia and nationally.
These trends have been predicted.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said earlier this week increases are expected, but with vaccinations and natural immunity the impact is not as dramatic as it was before, especially with more severe symptoms and hospitalizations and deaths.
During the peak of the first Omicron variant, hospitalizations in the state hit 1,012, putting a strain on hospitals statewide.
But Marsh also said more variants are coming.
In South Africa, two more Omicron BA.2 strains are spreading, and can spread faster because of the mutations.
“COVID will continue to mutate and to evolve,” Marsh said, becoming better able to “escape immune surveillance … We have to make sure we are protecting ourselves (by being vaccinated and boosted).”
Both Marsh and Gov. Jim Justice have continued to emphasize that vaccinations and boosters are especially critical for those over 50, where the vast majority of deaths occur, and anyone immunocompromised.
Marsh also said vaccinations help reduce what is called “long COVID,” which is found in 10 to 30 percent of cases where symptoms persist and have long-term consequences, including lung and heart issues, fatigue and “brain fog.”
“Vaccinations reduce the chances of long COVID by at least 50 percent,” he said.
Marsh said that nationally during the pandemic one out of every 125 Americans over 50 years old died from COVID.
Justice recently said that should be a wake-up call.
“Surely to goodness, if you are 50 and older that has got to get your attention,” he said. “You don’t want to be a statistic.”
Justice said one in 125 odds in what he calls the “death lottery” should be heeded, and with vaccinations and boosters, it is an “almost 100 percent” chance people will not die from COVID.
“Don’t wait. Don’t let it be too late,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
